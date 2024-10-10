The upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, is anticipated to be a momentous event that will bring together government officials from a long list of member states for discussions on a wide range of issues pertaining to political, economic, international security, and defence cooperation. This prestigious gathering is set to shed light on the significance of the summit and the pivotal role Pakistan will play as the host country.

Given that the SCO membership represents nearly 80 per cent of the Eurasian landmass, 40pc of the world population, nearly 30pc of global GDP, and a significant share of oil and gas reserves and consists of member states including India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran, the SCO is a powerhouse of collective strength and cooperation. Although its true potential as the bridge between the East and the West is yet to be realised, this SCO meeting has come as an excellent opportunity to reinvigorate the platform and sharpen its focus on promoting closer economic cooperation.

As the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, Pakistan has the honour of hosting the upcoming summit. This prestigious responsibility not only highlights Pakistan’s diplomatic relevance and credibility but also underscores the country’s commitment to fostering regional connectivity and cooperation.

One of the key aspects to be positively highlighted at the SCO summit is Pakistan’s remarkable efforts in promoting economic and regional connectivity. With its strategic location and thriving economy, Pakistan serves as a vital link in enhancing trade, investment, and cultural exchanges among SCO member states.

In the face of negative portrayals and misconceptions about Pakistan being an unsafe and failed state, the SCO summit provides an ideal platform for showcasing Pakistan’s reliable security measures and commitment to combating terrorism. By hosting this significant event, Pakistan aims to dispel any lingering doubts about its ability to ensure a secure environment for international gatherings.

At the heart of the SCO summit lies the focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation among member states. Discussions on economic collaboration, trade initiatives, security concerns, and regional stability will take centre stage as world leaders come together to adopt decisions aimed at furthering cooperation and deepening ties within the organization.

Among the participants at the SCO summit, India’s presence is noteworthy as it navigates a delicate balancing act between its regional security concerns and its cautious approach towards China’s influence within the organization. By selectively engaging in SCO’s economic strategies, India seeks to counterbalance Chinese dominance while fostering constructive relationships with Central Asian nations.

The SCO summit in Pakistan stands as a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering unity, cooperation, and mutual understanding among Eurasian nations. As world leaders convene to discuss vital issues and explore avenues for greater collaboration, the stage is set for a groundbreaking event that will shape the future of this influential organization.

