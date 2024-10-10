Govt revises criteria for Planning Commission appointments

The government has amended the criteria for the recruitment of members of the Planning Commission and chief economists, allowing for hiring from the open market.

It has decided that the appointment of members of the Planning Commission in the SPPS-I scale, if hired from the open market, will replace the MP-I scale in the future.

The appointment of the chief economist/member (economic policy/planning) will be made in the SPPS-I scale if hired from the open market.

The cabinet in a recent meeting authorised the prime minister to decide the pay scales in which members of the Planning Commission will be recruited in the future.

An amendment to the Cabinet Resolution dated October 30, 2013, as amended by subsequent resolutions, will incorporate these changes.

The Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives informed the cabinet that the Planning Commission is mandated to act as the apex think tank for the Government of Pakistan, responsible for planning the country’s economic and social development as of September 12, 2024. The Cabinet Division, through a resolution on October 30, 2013 provided the latest governing document for the Planning Commission.

The prime minister serves as chairman of the Planning Commission, which, in addition to the deputy chairman, comprises 12 members.

The ministry further stated that paragraph 5 of the Cabinet Resolution 2013, as amended by the Cabinet Resolution dated August 4, 2021, prescribes the procedure for appointing members to the Planning Commission.

It provides modes of appointment, including open competition on merit from national and international markets in the MP-I scale.

A summary seeking the prime minister’s approval to amend the Cabinet Resolution of 2013 was submitted, proposing that members of the Planning Commission and the chief economist/member (Economic Policy/Planning) be appointed in SPPS-I and SPPS-II scales, respectively.

The Finance Division recommended appointing members of the Planning Commission in the SPPS-II scale and endorsed the proposal to appoint the chief economist in the SPPS-I scale.

The Establishment Division also concurred with the views of the Finance Division.