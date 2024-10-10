PSX gains 5.30 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 5.30 points on Wednesday, a nominal positive change of 0.01 percent, closing at 85,669.28 points against 85,663.98 points on the last trading day.

A total of 596,052,076 shares were traded during the day as compared to 506,565,368 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 31.341 billion against Rs.33.049 billion on the last trading day. As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 55,799,760 shares at Rs 3.98 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 39,666,232 shares at Rs 113.42 per share and PTCL with 32,226,119 shares at Rs 13.20 per share.

Lucky Core Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 114.32 per share price, closing at Rs 1,257.56, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 102.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,348.03.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.24 per share closing at Rs 6,790.00 followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 54.13 decline to close at Rs 2,335.87.