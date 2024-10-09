Another plea against constitutional amendments lands in SC

Another petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court challenging the proposed constitutional amendments.

The petition was filed by Advocate Saim Chaudhry, naming the government, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Chairman of the Senate among others as respondents. The petition argued that the federal government could not make amendments that contradicted the Constitution. It further stated that amendments related to the judiciary would undermine its independence. The petition claimed that the proposed amendments violated fundamental rights and aimed to diminish the powers of the Supreme Court and High Court.

The petition requested that the proposed constitutional amendments be declared unconstitutional and nullified. Petitioner emphasised that any amendments related to the judiciary should be scrutinised and sent to all stakeholders for review.