NDMA issues advance cyclonic storm alert for Pakistan coast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert with regard to likely cyclonic situation in Pakistan’s coastal belt in the Arabian Sea.

The cyclonic activity near the east-central Arabian Sea, most likely to turn into a storm, according to the NDMA alert advising people to observe caution.

The cyclonic circulation over South Kerala coast in India is expected to contribute to the formation of a low-pressure area around October 9th near Lakshadweep and the east-central Arabian Sea.

This system may gradually move northwestward, towards Pakistan’s coastal belt and develop into a cyclonic storm, affecting the weather in surrounding regions.

According to the initial alert, this cyclonic storm could landfall at Pakistan’s coastal belt in the third week of October. The NDMA has advised residents of the coastal areas and concerned departments to observe caution.