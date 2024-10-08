Mahira Khan pens inspiring birthday message for her best pal

Mahira Khan has wished her best friend forever (BFF) Insia Lotia on her birthday with emotional and inspiring words, which fans think a true expression of love. Mahira Khan’s sweet birthday wish for her BFF Insia Lotia is reflective of their unbreakable bond and sisterhood.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Humsafar famed actress penned a super-adorable note to light up her buddy’s day.

Khan started off, “Years of life together of surviving, of seeing you grow, of admiring your strength, of being your number one fan.. years of sisterhood and love, unconditional love yaaaar tum meri sab se pyaaari dost ho.”

She added: “May Allah bless you with happiness and good health may you be surrounded by love and those who love you. May you be blessed with sukooon…always. May we all be so close forever.”

“May we always laugh until our bellies hurt and have each other to wipe our tears. May we always be protected from the evil eye. Ameen. InshAllah. Thank you every moment of my life for you. Alhumdulillah for you . For all of us.” THE Bin Roye continued the star.

The superstar ended with a sweet wish at the end, “Insia Lotia, you are my best friend, yaaaar. Happy birthday!”

It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan attended an awards ceremony with her husband Salim Karim where she gushed about the latter’s unscripted love for her.