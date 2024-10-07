Ahsan for empowering youth with science, technology

Highlighting the importance of professional education, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan said here on Monday that the government’s focus was on promoting science and technology in the country.

Addressing the ‘World Space Week’ function at Islamabad Model College, the minister asserted that the future of the Muslim Ummah lies in the revival of science and technology. It is pertinent to mention here that International Space Week is being celebrated globally from October 4 to 10. The planning minister said that when Muslims abandoned knowledge and research, they became victims of decline, citing the example of Israel, a population of 10 million dominating two Arab countries.

He was of the view that Muslims’ honor has been affected due to their distance from knowledge and research adding Muslims today were plagued by intellectual decline and polluted thinking. Ahsan Iqbal quoted the Quran’s encouragement to unravel the mysteries of the universe and reminded that Allah has commanded humans to conquer the moon and stars, but Muslim countries have failed to do so. Ahsan Iqbal urged returning to science and research in accordance with Quranic teachings.

He regretted Muslims’ weak role in unraveling the universe’s mysteries. He said, Allama Iqbal called youth ‘Shaheen’ and encouraged them to move forward.

The minister said the current era is driven by technology and artificial intelligence adding the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Big Data were changing human leadership and predicted that future progress belongs to nations that excel in science and technology. Ahsan Iqbal said that the Ministries of Planning and Education plan to utilize Space Week as a platform for youth and stressed the importance of increasing young people’s interest in science and research. He also directed the organization to organize events during Space Week. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to escape economic slavery and achieve self-sufficiency. He also highlighted how scientific advancements could better combat natural disasters.