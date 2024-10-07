IHC seeks FIA’s comments in Bushra Bibi bail case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued written order regarding hearing dated October 4, on Buhshra Bibi’s bail plea in toshakhana II case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order in which the court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit its comments against the petition till next week. The court said that the petitioner’s lawyer stated that his client has already been awarded sentence in same charges and the trial court dismissed the bail petition on same grounds. It said that the lawyer stated that they have approached the IHC after the trial court has dismissed the bail case.