Govt vows tough action as PTI stays put

Interior Minister Mohsin Maqvi on Saturday warned of strict action in the coming days against PTI protesters after a day of clashes between the police and the party’s supporters.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with the federal capital’s and Punjab police chiefs, Naqvi said: “An assault was waged which was being led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister himself and it is before you the way they (protesters) inflicted violence on the police, I don’t need to tell you.”

He said the police had evidence of live firing, adding that a total of 564 individuals were arrested, including 120 Afghans and 11 KP police personnel.

Naqvi said the interior minister had initiated a high-level inquiry into how a provincial police force was involved in the protests and “attacked [other] police officers”, adding that “this has happened for the first time in Pakistan”.

The interior minister vowed: “Who ordered this? I assure you that whoever has given the instructions and has used the police, we will take strict action against them, submit the report to the prime minister after the inquiry and then action will be taken after that.”

He commended the police for how they handled the day’s affairs and exhibited restraint in not resorting to the use of firing. Naqvi said the area up to Centaurus Mall was now clear and the police would carry out further clearance operations in the area tonight.

“It is the effort of my team to bring life to routine as quickly as possible.”

He said 31 Islamabad police and 75 Punjab police personnel were injured but had not opened fire on the protesters in line with the government’s policy to avoid a loss of life.

He had earlier alleged that the PTI was plotting to sabotage the upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the situation in the capital continued to remain tense, a day after violent clashes between PTI supporters and the police, while the party decided to go ahead with its Lahore protest amid blockades and high security.

Life in the capital and adjacent Rawalpindi remained disturbed for a second consecutive day with mobile network services suspended and major roads and entry points still blocked by containers.

Interestingly, the indictment of Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi in a Toshakhana graft case, which had been earlier deferred until today (October 5), was once again postponed due to the situation in Rawalpindi.

As roads remained blocked in the garrison city, the judges could not reach Adiala Jail to conduct the hearing. Subsequently, the hearings of Imran’s Toshakhana and £190m graft cases were adjourned till October 7 and October 8, respectively.

Meanwhile, PTV said more soldiers were deployed to make security arrangements in the federal capital “fool-proof”.

A statement issued on its X account said that the army took up security duties at Srinagar highway and that it would deal with any mischief in the federal capital with “iron hands”.

“Pakistan Army has taken over all the routes leading to D Chowk in Islamabad,. For law enforcement, Pakistan Army is carrying out responsibilities together with local administration,” the statement said.

An earlier statement issued by PTV said army troops were actively patrolling the city to deal with any kind of emergency. “The army has also been given clear and unambiguous rules of engagement. No miscreants will be allowed to disrupt law and order,” the statement said.

However, PTI supporters flocked to D-Chowk as heavy rain in Islamabad dampened the effect of tear gas shelling by the police. The PTI also shared footage of its supporters thronging D-Chowk. The party said its political committee decided that the protest would continue and demanded the immediate release of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Moreover, PTI leaders and officials from KP retracted claims about CM Gandapur’s arrest, but say that Rangers personnel are still present in Islamabad’s KP House. They earlier claimed that Rangers personnel “forcefully entered” KP House to arrest CM Gandapur after he arrived in the capital to become a part of his party’s protest.

However, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Saif subsequently said in a statement on X: “The KP CM has not been formally arrested, a heavy contingent of Rangers and police are present at the KP House. The KP CM is on bail till October 25. If arrested, it will be an insult to the mandate of the people of KP, the fake government will have to answer for such unconstitutional and illegal actions.”

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the local authorities to allocate a designated place to the PTI for organising its demonstration and to stop any unlawful protest in the federal capital that create situation of lockdown or disrupt peace during the period of SCO summit. The directives were issued by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq through a three-page order on Saturday after hearing the petition filed by Traders Welfare Association President Raja Hassan Akhtar, who sought the court’s order to stop the major opposition party’s protest in Islamabad.

Justice Farooq stated that the Ministry of Interior and the Islamabad administration were responsible for the maintenance of peace and law and order in the federal capital. However, such activities “are subject to reasonable and proportional restrictions in accordance with law. Such restrictions are only justifiable through a legitimate purpose which must be in the best interest of the larger public,” the order read. The high court directed the authorities to maintain “principles of proportionality and legitimacy of public purpose” and prevent “harsh or disproportionate restrictions which would otherwise amount to unlawful infringement of rights”.