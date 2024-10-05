Team confident to overcome past mistakes: Saud Shakeel

Pakistan’s Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel said on Saturday the national team was confident to rectify its mistakes in the test series against England. Talking to the media ahead of the Test series against England, he expressed confidence in his team’s preparation and the potential to exploit England’s aggressive playing style. He said that just one day left before the start of the match, he shared his thoughts on the pitch, game plan, and the team’s mindset. Commenting on the pitch conditions in Multan, Saud Shakeel admitted uncertainty. “At this point, it was hard to predict how the pitch will behave. It could be fast or slow, he said. Despite not having a concrete idea of the wicket, Shakeel emphasized that Pakistan was ready for all scenarios. The vice-captain highlighted the difference in roles between captain and vice-captain, acknowledging the significant responsibilities that rest on captain’s shoulders. “There was a big difference between a captain and a vice-captain. The captain has a lot more responsibility,” Shakeel explained. Shakeel also reflected on the team’s recent performances, acknowledging that they did not play well in the previous series. However, he was confident in Pakistan’s ability to learn from past mistakes and put pressure on England. “Our goal was to force England into making mistakes” he said and added that the England play attacking cricket, but with that comes opportunities for us to capitalize on their errors. The Pakistan vice-captain was optimistic about his team’s chances, particularly against England’s relatively inexperienced fast bowlers.