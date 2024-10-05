PHC grants pre-arrest bail to KP CM, prohibits arrest in all cases

Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday halted arrest of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in all the cases registered against him till October 25. The CM had filed an application in the court through his counsel Alam Khan Advocate expressing a fear of arrest by Islamabad and Rawalpindi police and requested PHC to grant him pre-arrest bail.

The counsel of the petitioner told the court that there were cases against Ali Amin in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and the petitioner who was a sitting chief minister wanted to appear before the concerned courts but he could possibly be arrested by the police therefore a pre-arrest bail should be granted him to face the cases in the concerned courts.

PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim while accepting the application of the petitioner granted him pre-arrest bail and prohibited his arrest in any case.