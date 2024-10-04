AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), preparations have begun to observe the19th Anniversary of history’s worst deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in the state with due feelings of seriousness, respect and determination as the National Disaster Awareness Day with the glowing tributes that would be paid to the martyrs and other victims of the history’s first-ever most-worst deadly catastrophe in this part of the Himalayan state.

A grand ceremony would be hosted by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex at Akhterabad in Mirpur, dwelling hundreds of children who had fallen orphan and shelter less in the deadly earthquake will be the hallmark of the 19th Anniversary of the history’s worst catastrophe which would be observed in this lake district also simultaneously with rest of AJK on October, 08, official sources told APP here on Friday.

The ceremony will begin at 6.00 am at the mega KORT complex at Akhterabad, in outskirt of this lake city, said Ch. Akhter, the founder of the KORT, the largest shelter home in South Asia, housing over 500 of orphan and shelter less children – mostly those who were rendered homeless and orphan following the killer earthquake of October 2005 in Muzaffarabad and various adjoining parts of AJK and KPK.

Talking to APP, Akhtar said that the grand ceremony to pay tributes to the victims of the history’s worst catastrophe, would be attended among others by the dignitaries, besides social workers, volunteers and heads of various nation-building institutions would attend to observe the anniversary with due respect and prayers for the victims of the devastating calamity. This year, Mirpur city of AJK will observe the anniversary when it met the same fate in form of September, 24, 2019 devastating earthquake of moderate magnitude measuring 5.8 at Richter scale that left at least 45 people dead and over 1000 injured besides huge damaging of the buildings across the city and adjoining areas of Jatlaan leaving hundreds of thousands of the people shelter less badly affecting the daily life.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques at Fajr across AJK for the departed souls of the earthquake victims. It will be a gazetted holiday throughout AJK State.

Major ceremony to mark the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad, with the sign of deep-rooted love and affection by the government and the people of Pakistan as well as the national and international NGO’s and brotherly foreign countries who contributed their exceptional share for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the quake-hit zone of AJK, the State Disaster Management Authorities sources told APP.

In Mirpur, the major ceremony will be held where “fateha Khawani” will be offered for the for the martyrs and simultaneously with rest of the country sirens were blown at 8.52 a.m and two minutes silence will be observed in the mourning of the victims of the catastrophe at a ceremony to be started at Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Stadium in the morning of October 8, local authorities said when contacted here on Tuesday to inquire about the programs of the anniversary of deadly catastrophe in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.