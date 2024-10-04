Handicraft Development Centre: South Punjab’s craftspeople to find new hub soon

In a significant initiative aimed at reviving traditional crafts and welfare of artisans, a Handicraft Development Centre (HDC) is being established in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, Multan.

Overseen by the Punjab Small Industries Corporation, the center promises to be a game changer for artisans across South Punjab. It would be similar to Tea House which was established for writers and serve as academy for promotion of literature.

According to Regional Director Ammara Manzoor, the project will offer artisans a long-awaited platform to display their unique work, collaborate with peers, and share their experiences.

“The Handicraft Development Centre will be a common hub for all artisans, giving them the opportunity to come together and exchange knowledge,” said Ammara Manzoor. The building, currently under construction, is designed to serve as a focal point for craftspeople from across the region. “This will be the first of its kind, offering a dedicated space for the artisans of South Punjab,” she added.

South Punjab has long been known as a hub of traditional crafts. Artisans from the region were renowned for their exceptional skills in pottery, embroidery, textile weaving, woodwork, and many more. However, despite the region’s rich cultural heritage, artisans have struggled to find platforms where their crafts can be showcased and appreciated. Many have faced challenges in sustaining their livelihoods due to limited market access and low financial returns.

“The young generation is moving away from traditional crafts due to a lack of proper platforms and insufficient income,” said Manzoor. She observed that the absence of dedicated spaces for artisans had discouraged the younger generation from pursuing these crafts. “The Centre will address these concerns by providing a much-needed platform that promotes the welfare of artisans and encourages younger talent to engage in the industry.”

In today’s digital age, where mass-produced goods dominate the market, traditional handicrafts are often overlooked. However, with the establishment of the Handicraft Development Centre, there is hope that these artisan crafts will regain their rightful place in modern society.

The Centre will bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern market demands.

“Handicrafts have immense value, especially in a world that is becoming increasingly digital and automated. People are beginning to recognize the uniqueness and cultural significance of handmade products,” Manzoor explained. The Centre will play a vital role in promoting these crafts on a broader scale, ensuring that they are not lost to time or overshadowed by factory-produced goods.

The Handicraft Development Centre is envisioned to be a unique structure, specifically designed to accommodate the needs of artisans. Once completed, it will feature dedicated spaces for various crafts, exhibition areas, and meeting rooms where artisans can network and exchange ideas. According to Manzoor, “The building will reflect the rich cultural heritage of South Punjab while offering modern facilities to support the growth and development of handicrafts.”

The Centre will also serve as a venue for exhibitions, allowing artisans to showcase their work to a broader audience. “Exhibitions will help promote the incredible craftsmanship of South Punjab’s artisans, connecting them with potential buyers, both locally and internationally,” said Manzoor.

The Handicraft Development Centre is not just about preserving culture but it will also have the potential to provide economic benefits. Artisans will have the opportunity to increase their income by reaching new markets and gaining exposure. “By offering a space where artisans can sell their products directly, we hope to increase their financial returns,” Manzoor stated.

The Centre will contribute to the overall economy of South Punjab by attracting tourism and promoting cultural heritage. Visitors to the region will be able to witness firsthand the incredible craftsmanship that South Punjab is known for, further boosting the local economy.

One of the Primary goals of the Handicraft Development Centre is to ensure the welfare of artisans. “We are committed to improving the lives of artisans by providing them with a supportive environment where they can thrive,” said Ammara.