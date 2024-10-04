Federal govt to hand over Green Line Bus Service to Sindh: Sharjeel

The Federal government will hand over the Green Line Bus Service to the Sindh government in December 2024.

The Sindh government has finalized preparations to assume control of the Green Line’s operations, said a communique on Friday.

A high-level meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Hakeem Dayo, Trans Karachi CEO Shumaila Mohsin, and other officials.

In the meeting, the operations of the Green Line Bus Service were thoroughly reviewed, and Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon received a comprehensive briefing on the Green Line project.

A detailed discussion was also held on the plan to connect the Green Line with the Orange Line project. During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the swift completion of the project connecting the Green Line with the Orange Line. The meeting also covered discussions on the Sindh Government’s ongoing operations in the public transport sector, utility services, and subsidies for the Green Line Bus Service.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, emphasized that the Green Line project is a vital component of Karachi’s public transport system. He confirmed that the Green Line project will be transferred to the Sindh Government by the Federal Government in December 2024.

He stated that the Sindh Government aims to complete the project connecting the Green Line to the Orange Line before December 2024.

He noted that the Federal Government is currently providing an annual subsidy of 2 billion rupees for the operations of the Green Line, which the Sindh Government will review. After the transfer of the Green Line project from the Federal Government to the Sindh Government, additional buses will be introduced to enhance the efficiency and quality of transport services for the citizens.

He further stated that the public has experienced significant relief due to the ongoing public transport projects initiated by the Sindh Government. Public transport has been a long-standing issue in Karachi, and we aim to improve the system as much as possible to provide maximum convenience and relief to the citizens.