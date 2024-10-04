Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 23 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.51 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.74. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.50 and Rs280 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 82 paisa to close at Rs305.94 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.76, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 96 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.39 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs364.43. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisa 12 paisa to close at Rs75.55 and Rs73.87.