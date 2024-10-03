Malaysia Milestone

After months of diplomatic silence, Pakistan welcomed a high-profile foreign dignitary – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a three-day official visit to Islamabad at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The arrival of the Malaysian head of state breaks the long drought of international visits. Since the visit of the late Iranian President Khatemi, Pakistan had seen few significant diplomatic engagements. That changed with the arrival of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. This visit marks a fresh start for Pakistan’s international relations and could open the door to stronger partnerships.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart held talks that covered a range of issues, from bilateral cooperation to regional and global concerns. Both leaders minced no words to highlight the need for strengthening ties between the two countries and enhance cooperation in various sectors. They discussed strategies to ensure that future collaboration would bring concrete results.

One of the key areas of discussion was Pakistan’s continued role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Malaysia, being a leading member of ASEAN, has always supported Islamabad’s ongoing engagement with the group. PM Ibrahim also looked forward to Pakistan playing a larger role in the region. In return, PM Shehbaz congratulated Malaysia on its upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025, a significant position that could further solidify Malaysia’s leadership in Southeast Asia.

The two leaders stressed the importance of regular dialogue and future exchanges of visits. They highlighted the joint ministerial commission and other mechanisms as vital tools to deepen cooperation between their countries. This is a hopeful sign that both nations are committed to enhancing their relationship for mutual benefit.

In a gesture of respect and close ties between the two countries, Prime Minister Ibrahim was given a grand welcome at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad. The national anthems of both countries were played, and a guard of honour was presented. The warmth of the reception reflects the importance of the visit, signaling a renewed chapter in Pakistan-Malaysia relations.

This visit will pave the way for more international engagement. Pakistan should make the most of this visit and reconnect with the global community after a period of relative diplomatic isolation. It is a positive step towards building stronger ties, not only with Malaysia but also with other nations in the region. *