Dual Nature of Humanity

What makes a person abandon compassion and embrace brutality? This question has haunted humanity for centuries, and in places like Pakistan, where terrorism has cast a long shadow, it’s a question that hits close to home. What drives individuals to commit such heinous acts? While the answer is not straightforward, it’s clear that a mix of economic hardship, political instability, cultural alienation, and religious ideologies has played a role in feeding extremist behaviors.

To understand extremism in Pakistan, we must go back to its birth in 1947. When the subcontinent was partitioned, millions of Muslim refugees fled to the new state of Pakistan, bringing with them an entrenched Islamic identity that would shape the nation’s future. This migration wasn’t just a movement of people; it was the start of a powerful ideological shift.

In 1949, the Objective Resolution officially aligned Pakistan with Islamic principles. Over the years, religious movements like Jamaat-e-Islami gained influence, embedding Islam even further into the country’s social and political fabric. By the 1960s, these movements were not just shaping religious discourse but also wielding significant political power, often rallying against Western ideologies and cultivating a sense of cultural isolation.

Fast forward to the early 2000s, and Pakistan saw the resurgence of the Taliban, which reorganized its forces and grew into a regional threat. The Taliban’s rise wasn’t just about militancy; it was the culmination of years of growing radicalization. Along with this came a wave of terrorist attacks, as the country’s sectarian tensions boiled over. Pakistan recorded some of the highest levels of terrorism in the world in 2018 and 2019. According to the Global Terrorism Index, Pakistan ranked as the seventh-most-affected country by terrorism, trailing behind countries like Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Taliban’s rise wasn’t just about militancy; it was the culmination of years of growing radicalization.

This surge in violence wasn’t an isolated phenomenon. Groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) found fertile ground for recruiting disillusioned individuals-many of whom were grappling with economic hardship or felt alienated by mainstream society. These groups offered a sense of purpose and community, a dangerous combination for those who felt left behind.

The TTP, in particular, poses a direct threat to Pakistan’s security. Pakistan’s UN ambassador recently pointed out that the TTP has become an umbrella organization for extremist groups across the region. Its connections to Al-Qaeda have only solidified its role in both regional and global terrorism, and its influence continues to spread. The TTP, with its deep roots in Afghanistan, is working toward broader goals, crossing borders and gaining strength through an influx of recruits.

Meanwhile, the ISKP has extended its territorial grip across Afghanistan and Pakistan. Its operations are sustained by a steady stream of new members and well-established insurgent networks. In areas where political instability and poverty reign, these groups grow stronger, embedding themselves in communities and presenting themselves as an alternative to failed governance.

Pakistan’s fight against extremism is a challenging one, complicated by internal governance issues. In some cases, representatives have been implicated in extremist actions, further complicating the government’s stance. The recent murder of a policeman in Quetta by extremists is a stark reminder that lawlessness persists in many areas of the country. These incidents are not isolated. The 2011 assassination of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer and the brutal lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Swat show just how deeply extremism is rooted in some parts of society.

Such events raise serious concerns about Pakistan’s ability to curb radicalization. When law enforcement and government representatives are unable-or unwilling-to stand up to extremist forces, it sends a dangerous message to the public, one that fuels the cycle of violence.

Pakistan’s future depends on its ability to dismantle extremist networks and prevent further radicalization, particularly among its youth. The state must address the underlying socio-economic issues that feed extremism-poverty, lack of education, and political disenfranchisement. Along with this, religious leaders must play their part, emphasizing that violence and extrajudicial punishment have no place in Islam or in a just society.

Radicalization doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s the product of neglect, instability, and isolation. Pakistan has to counter this with education, economic opportunities, and a narrative of tolerance. The country’s path to peace lies not only in military strategies but in creating an environment where compassion can thrive over brutality. Ultimately, the struggle against extremism is a battle for the soul of Pakistan. Only through unity, education, and a commitment to justice can the country hope to overcome the forces of radicalization and bring lasting peace to its people.

The writer is a freelance columnist.