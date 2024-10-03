Bandits’ ‘facilitators’ kidnap nine people to Katcha area

Facilitators of bandits have kidnapped nine people from Karachi to Katcha area, SSP anti-kidnapping for ransom cell told media here.

“The facilitators of dacoits, working as labourers in factories in the city, have sent nine people to katcha area,” disclosing kidnapping for ransom from Karachi, SSP Aneel Hyder said.

“Four hostages have been recovered, while efforts are underway for safe recovery of another five abductees,” SSP said. These are the cases which have been reported to police, he said.

He said the bandits used to demand over 10 million rupees ransom money for safe return of the hostages. “They are now, also demanding expensive mobile phones in ransom,” Aneel Hyder said.

“The facilitators in factories set minds of the victims promising them good jobs and better future. They return to factories after handing over the victims in katcha area,” police officer said.

“They return back to hunt a new victim,” police officer shared.

“Scores of persons have been kidnapped with honey-trap, duping victims with marriage proposal, good job and other temptations”, he said.

“Mostly elderly persons abducted with a good marriage proposal,” he added.