Punjab to get 13 new model bazaars for affordable shopping

Model Bazaars Chief Executive Officer Naveed Rafaqat Ahmed has said that the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) is going to open new model bazaars in 13 districts of Punjab, as the land for these projects has already been transferred free of cost by the government. Naveed Rafaqat briefed Industries Secretary Ehsan Bhutta that the construction of new bazaars is on a fast track.

The new bazaars will be constructed in Muzaffargarh, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Khanewal, Chunian, Pattoki, Wazirabad, Sharaqpur, Bhalwal, Jhelum, and Jaranwala.

Naveed Rafaqat said the secretary emphasized that model bazaars are a key source of relief for the general public, providing essential goods at prices lower than government-notified rates. The secretary directed the CEO to personally oversee the process, ensuring that all necessary steps are completed as per the government’s instructions.

Mr. Naveed told reporters that the estimates for 10 of the new bazaars have already been technically vetted by the chief engineer of the Communication and Works (C&W) department. “We are fully prepared and committed to launching the construction process at the earliest. All technical assessments and groundwork have been meticulously completed, ensuring there are no delays once we receive the green light. These new Model Bazaars will not only inject life into local economies but will also serve as catalysts for significant job creation, both directly and indirectly. This is a game-changer for small businesses and entrepreneurs, offering them a unique platform to thrive, while also providing millions of people with access to affordable, essential goods in a safe and secure environment,” he confidently stated. “This project is about more than construction-it’s about transforming communities and boosting economic activity across the province.”

Naveed Rafaqat is a seasoned professional with a strong background in finance, corporate governance, and public sector management.

Highlighting the remarkable success of existing Model Bazaars, Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad said, “At present, 36 Model Bazaars are fully operational across 24 districts in Punjab, attracting an impressive footfall of over 60 million visitors annually. These bazaars have become indispensable, offering not only a platform for consumers to access essential goods at lower-than-market prices but also empowering small business owners to thrive. With startup capital as low as Rs 25,000, entrepreneurs are able to launch and grow their businesses in a secure, well-managed environment. We provide them with essential services such as free limited electricity, cleaning, and 24/7 foolproof security, ensuring that they can focus solely on scaling their businesses. The Model Bazaars are not just markets-they are economic engines, transforming lives and communities by creating sustainable, inclusive growth across the province.”

He further explained that Model Bazaars are much more than simple fruit and vegetable markets. “They serve as mini-marts for middle-class families, offering a wide range of daily-use items at affordable prices. The upcoming bazaars will follow the same model, making it easier for families to access essential commodities under one roof.”