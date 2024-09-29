Pak-BD ties

In the realm of international relations, the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh have always been a subject of interest and scrutiny. The bilateral relationship has often experienced a deep freeze, largely due to war trumpets blown by the former Awami-led government in Dhaka.

There have been minimal people-to-people contacts, heavy visa restrictions, and delegations from both sides boycotting meetings. Additionally, Bangladesh approached the UN to mark the atrocities committed during the liberation movement as “genocide day,” which further strained relations.

However, the impasse might resolve after all, considering the potential window of opportunity following Hasina’s ouster. A recent interview by the country’s foreign affairs advisor gave a clearer impression of the interim government’s willingness to move beyond the triangular relation with Pakistan, which involved India. What Dhaka watchers in Pakistan had been hinting at for a few weeks was further reinforced by the warm exchange between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Prof Muhammad Yunus in New York.

Of course, any reasonable progress would demand deft and subtle diplomacy from Pakistan. Its leadership would do well to prioritise clear and attainable objectives over resuscitating the ghosts of the 1971 war. Notwithstanding the lasting grievances, there is still a lot of common ground to be explored while engaging with the new set-up in Dhaka. The icy relations, coupled with the Indian conundrum, have played a phenomenal role in rendering the wider regional organization, SAARC, ineffective, which could also be taken up, particularly as Mr Yunus has requested Pakistan’s backing for its revival.

Furthermore, both countries have vibrant economies with significant growth potential, leaving ample albeit unexplored opportunities for trade and investment. A well-negotiated trade agreement could not only boost textile exports but also help establish a relationship based on mutual benefits and trust. Islamabad should also pursue relaxation in visa policies to encourage tourism, student exchanges and cultural events in a bid to strengthen the social fabric.

While it may still be challenging to gain the interest of Indian lobbies, seeing the leaders of two countries with much in common attempting to put their bitter history behind them is a commendable development. *