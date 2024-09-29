Poor Sanitation and Health

Dengue and chikungunya are becoming serious health concerns in Karachi, especially in the city’s slum areas. The poor living conditions in these communities make residents more vulnerable to these viral diseases.

Many people in the slums struggle daily with poverty and lack access to proper health and sanitation services. Unfortunately, because of these hardships, many do not fully understand the risks of viral infections or the preventive measures available. However, some community members recognize the urgent need to protect lives and take action.

Karachi is a large city where many people live in crowded slums that often lack basic facilities, such as clean water and proper waste management. Stagnant water is a common problem in these neighborhoods, creating perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread dengue and chikungunya. Poor sanitation conditions contribute to ongoing health issues, making it hard for residents to prioritize their health amid financial struggles. This situation highlights the need for community-driven solutions to address immediate health risks and the deeper issues that cause them.

While general precautions like getting rid of stagnant water, using mosquito nets, and applying repellents are important, they only offer short-term solutions. To create lasting change, organized, community-led efforts are essential. This is where Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Committees come into play. These committees help the community understand the risks and actively improve sanitation and hygiene practices to reduce the spread of diseases like dengue.

WASH Committees will organize community clean-up drives to prevent waste and stagnant water accumulation, which attract mosquitoes. They will also regularly check sanitation conditions in their neighborhoods. By keeping in touch with local authorities, these committees will report sanitation issues promptly, ensuring that necessary resources are allocated to maintain hygiene standards. Their ongoing efforts make WASH Committees crucial in the fight against viral outbreaks.

In addition to improving sanitation, WASH Committees will lead awareness campaigns within the community. These campaigns will teach residents about disease prevention, recognizing dengue symptoms, proper waste disposal, and the importance of a clean environment. Acting as a bridge between the community and health officials, these committees will ensure that important health information reaches everyone, especially those in marginalized areas who may lack access to such information.

WASH Committees do more than just clean; they empower communities to take charge of their health. Their work helps create a culture of hygiene and preventive care, reducing the community’s reliance on outside help and equipping them to face health challenges independently. By fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility, WASH Committees will lay the foundation for long-term health improvements in Karachi’s slums.

In the ongoing fight against dengue and other viral diseases, WASH Committees offer a well-organized and sustained approach to sanitation and hygiene. Their efforts go beyond individual actions, making them key players in maintaining a healthy environment that helps prevent the spread of disease. The success of these committees will be vital in creating healthier, more resilient communities in the city’s slums.

The author is a rights activist and freelance journalist