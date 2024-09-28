Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to bolster cooperation in key areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by United States President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

President Biden and PM Shehbaz met during the reception. Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other.

The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.

Taking to X, the premier said: “My brief meeting with US President Joe Biden @POTUS and First Lady Jill Biden during the President’s reception in New York was most warm and cordial.”

“We reaffirmed our common desire to enhance cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, technology, & climate action,” he added.

This is Premier Shehbaz’s second meeting with President Biden as the previous one was also held at a reception hosted by President Biden for the world leaders participating in the 77th session of the UNGA in 2022.

Prior to attending the event, PM Shehbaz had addressed the plenary meeting for the UN General Debate at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In his 21-minute address, he touched on multiple regional and international issues including Palestine and Kashmir disputes, Ukraine war, climate change, rising poverty and debt burden particularly induced by climate change impacts.

Criticising India’s policy of brutal coercion and oppression in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ), he said such actions have ensured, that Burhan Wani’s legacy continues to inspire the struggle and sacrifices of millions of Kashmiris.

For durable peace, the premier called on India to reverse the unilateral and illegal measures, it has taken since 5 August 2019, and enter into a dialogue “for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

PM Shehbaz also demanded an immediate end to the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, terming it “systematic slaughter” and “bloodshed”.

The prime minister asked the United Nations to work for a durable peace, through the Two-State solution.