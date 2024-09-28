Punjab Safe Cities: Enhancing Security and Efficiency

In an era marked by escalating urban challenges, including crime prevention, traffic congestion, and environmental pollution, the Smart Safe City initiative in Punjab stands out as a beacon of hope. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, this initiative transcends mere policy and embodies her personal commitment to fostering secure and vibrant urban environments for all citizens. Recognising the initiative’s profound importance in enhancing urban safety and combating crime, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed, on various occasions, that this project is exceptionally close to her heart, reflecting her dedication to the well-being of the community, and making her vision of a “Safer Punjab” a reality.

Currently, the Safe City project is operational in three cities: Lahore, Nankana, and Kasur. Significant progress has been made in Sialkot and Sheikhupura, where almost all major work has been completed. In the provincial capital cities, such as Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad, Smart Safe City projects have been launched in a record timespan using the province’s own technical team, resources, and technology. The forthcoming inauguration of the Smart Safe City projects in Sialkot and Sheikhupura marks a pivotal moment in urban safety and good governance for Punjab. This initiative not only strengthens law enforcement capabilities but also establishes a comprehensive framework for public safety, incorporating advanced surveillance technology, artificial intelligence, facial recognition, traffic management, and environmental monitoring.

A cornerstone of the Safe City initiative is its robust approach to crime prevention. The extensive network of CCTV cameras acts as the eyes and ears of law enforcement and the government, continuously monitoring different locations throughout the cities, including crime hotspots. This proactive strategy has led to significant reductions in crime rates, fostering a sense of security among the citizens of Punjab. A report indicated a 10% decrease in robbery-related calls to emergency helpline 15 and a 20% drop in vehicle theft calls from January to August this year compared to the previous year. Overall, registered cases of crime against property have decreased by 34%, with robbery cases experiencing a remarkable 34% decline. These impressive statistics underscore the initiative’s effectiveness and the enhanced performance of the Punjab Police, as highlighted by Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar.

Central to the Safe City initiative is the Integrated Command, Control, and Communication (IC3) Centre. This nerve centre receives live feeds from CCTV cameras and coordinates responses to incidents, enabling real-time monitoring of traffic, crime, and public safety. By integrating technology into policing, the IC3 Centre ensures that law enforcement and emergency services can respond swiftly and effectively to incidents, enhancing the overall safety and security of urban spaces.

One notable instance of the initiative’s impact occurred during a tragic incident involving a bomb blast at Faisal Chowk on Mall Road, Lahore, in February 2017, which claimed the lives of DIG Captain (Retd.) Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Operations Zahid Nawaz Gondal, and several other police officials. The CCTV footage captured by Safe City cameras was pivotal in documenting the crime scene and assisting law enforcement in apprehending the perpetrators. Such rapid responses underscore the initiative’s efficacy in responding to and preventing crime during critical events.

Safe City Lahore has actively supported public safety during major events, including national and international gatherings, sports events, and hypersensitive cultural and religious activities. The deployment of advanced surveillance technology enables law enforcement to monitor activities in real-time, ensuring swift responses to any potential threats. As the city prepares to host the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, the Safe City initiative will play a crucial role in implementing robust security measures, ensuring the safety of players, officials, fans, and participants so that they can enjoy the event in a secure environment.

In addition to its focus on crime prevention, the Punjab Safe Cities initiative addresses pressing traffic management concerns. By utilising cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, the Safe City project has implemented an AI-based e-challan system targeting 19 different types of traffic violations. Launched in July 2024, this system promotes responsible driving and enhances road safety by allowing users to check their e-challan status online. The proactive management of traffic not only improves road safety but also alleviates congestion, thereby enhancing the overall quality of urban life.

The Punjab Safe City project also emphasises the importance of addressing environmental pollution. By integrating air quality monitoring and deploying environmental sensors, authorities can track pollution levels in real-time. This proactive approach allows for timely interventions, eradicating smog, safeguarding public health, and fostering sustainable urban spaces. The initiative’s commitment to environmental protection contributes significantly to community well-being and reflects a holistic understanding of urban management.

In her earlier visit this year, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced plans for the Smart District Safe City project to be launched across all districts by December 31. She also introduced an upgraded Women Safety App designed to protect women, which is set to provide 43 services at the touch of a button. The trial run of the Safe City Crime Stopper app aims for the timely detection of serious crimes, including terrorism and drug-related activities. The introduction of AI-based software will help prevent traffic violations such as not wearing helmets or seat belts. Importantly, the Safe City Authority plans to deploy cameras to monitor encroachments, further enhancing urban management.

As the Safe City project expands to 18 additional cities across Punjab, it reflects Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s unwavering commitment to building safer, sustainable communities. An expansion agreement signed on 13th March 2024 between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) underscores a collaborative effort to implement Smart Safe City projects in key cities such as Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Jhelum, Taxila, Murree, Attock, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Jhang, Hasan Abdal, Mianwali, and Sheikhupura. This expansion not only envisions a safer Punjab but also emphasises the importance of technological innovation in addressing urban challenges.

Integral to the success of this initiative is the dedicated leadership of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, whose proactive strategies have modernised law enforcement operations. His commitment to equipping the police with the necessary tools ensures that the Safe City initiative effectively integrates technology into policing, emphasising real-time surveillance and data-driven decision-making. As Punjab advances with its Smart Safe City initiative, it sets a precedent for other provinces to follow. This project not only addresses immediate safety concerns but also lays the groundwork for sustainable urban development, ensuring cities remain liveable and vibrant for years to come.

In conclusion, the Smart Safe City initiative signifies a substantial advancement in urban governance and public safety in Punjab. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, this project has the potential to redefine the standards of security and urban living. By focusing on crime prevention, traffic management, environmental protection, and comprehensive surveillance, the Safe City project stands as a model of progress, heralding a brighter future for all citizens. This initiative not only addresses immediate safety concerns but also establishes a framework for sustainable urban growth, ensuring that Punjab’s cities remain secure, healthy, and vibrant for generations to come.

The writer can be reached at mubasherddpr@gmail.com