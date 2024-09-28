Deputy Prime Minister visits Data Darbar

Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar paid a visit to the sacred shrine of Data Darbar,here on Saturday.

During his visit, he offered Fateha and paid his respects at the shrine.

A special Quran Khawani ceremony was also held at the mosque of Data Darbar for the Eesal-e-Sawab of his late brother,Khizar Hayat Dar.

Dr.Tahir Raza Bukhari,Secretary Auqaf, given a detailed briefing to Senator Dar on the ongoing development and construction projects at Data Darbar. After reviewing the progress,Ishaq Dar instructed the authorities to expedite the construction work and ensure the completion of the development scheme within the designated timeline.