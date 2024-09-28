Sana Khan says she’s inspired by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan revealed that her husband asks for Junaid Jamshed’s forgiveness in prayer. Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan revealed in an interview with Indian media that she was moved by her husband Mufti Anas when she witnessed him begging for Junaid Jamshed’s forgiveness. She reflected on Mufti Anas’s sincerity toward his friend after witnessing him pray for Junaid Jamshed. Sana Khan continued by saying that she had considered if any of her friends would offer such a prayer of forgiveness for her and the answer was negative. She realised that she needed a true prayer partner in her life. She was moved to tears by her husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed’s forgiveness. After marrying Mufti Anas in 2020, Sana left the entertainment industry. She claimed that her husband’s act of prayer had a profound effect on her and confirmed her decision to live a more spiritual life. The couple continues to live a life motivated by their faith. In 2023, they welcomed a newborn boy, Tariq Jamil.