Chaudhry Shujaat elected President of PML-Q

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been elected President of PML-Q as unopposed. Meanwhile Tariq Hassan has been elected Secretary General PML-Q unopposed. The election of the office-bearers of the PML-Q was conducted during the Central General Council of PML-Q chaired by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Islamabad on Saturday. Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has been elected as the Senior Vice President of the Party, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain as Secretary General Punjab and Malik Samin Khan as President of the party in Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Amjad as Chief Organizer and Ghulam Mustafa Malik as the Central Secretary Information of the party. Central Election Commissioner Hafiz Aqeel and provincial election commissioner Dr. Abdul Rahim announced the names of the newly elected office-bearers. Meanwhile Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on being elected as President of PML-Q.