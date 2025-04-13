Eight Pakistanis killed in Sistan & Balochistan province of Iran

At least eight Pakistani car mechanics were shot dead by gunmen in Iran’s Sistan and Balochistan province on Saturday. The incident took place 100 kilometers away from Pakistani border. The firing incident took place at a workshop situated in Mehrestan district near the Afghanistan border, according to Iranian media. The Iranian officials launched an investigation into the incident. After completing legal procedures, steps will be taken to send the bodies of the slain mechanics to Pakistan. The victims were identified as Delshad, the owner of the repair shop; his son Naeem; and individuals named Jafar, Danesh, and Nasir – all hailing from Bahwalpur district of Punjab province. According to the media reports the attackers allegedly belong to anti-Pakistan terrorist organization, which targeted the Pakistanis.