Sri Lanka declare on 602-5 after Kamindu’s 1,000-run milestone

Middle-order marvel Kamindu Mendis became the joint third-fastest Test batsman to 1,000 runs on Friday as Sri Lanka declared on 602-5 against New Zealand on day two in Galle. Kamindu reached the milestone in 13 innings played since his debut at the same ground two years ago, equalling the record of Australian great Don Bradman. Only two others — – England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes of the West Indies — have surpassed him, both reaching the landmark in 12 innings. Kamindu, 25, made an unbeaten 182 before the declaration alongside Kusal Mendis on 106. Kamindu’s five centuries from 13 innings also made him third-fastest to that record, tied with Donald Bradman and George Headley of the West Indies.