Experts stress importance of ‘Dengue Prevention Measures’ amid rising cases

Health experts sounded the alarm on Friday, emphasizing individual responsibility and systemic reforms to protect public health and prevent the alarming rise of Dengue fever, which is particularly concerning given that 80% of cases show no symptoms.

Talking to a private news channel, Renowned health expert Dr Javed Akram highlights the critical need for proactive measures to combat the spread of Dengue, a disease that can have severe consequences if it not be controlled.

Dr. Javed Ikram is emphasizing the importance of awareness drives during rainy weather to prevent the spread of Dengue fever. According to his suggestions, people can minimize their risk of contracting the disease by taking a few simple precautions.

He said it is essential to be aware of the symptoms of Dengue fever, which include fever, headache, and severe joint and muscle pain. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

He said to remember, prevention is key, and by following these simple measures, we can reduce the risk of contracting Dengue fever and keep our communities safe and healthy.

To prevent a possible outbreak, it is crucial to control the growth of larvae and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. This requires immediate action to remove standing water from various locations, such as flowerpots, bird baths, clogged drains, and low-lying areas. Inside homes, potential breeding sites include kitchen sinks, bathroom floors, and stored water containers, he suggested.

Another expert Dr Rana Jawad Asghar added that residents can take proactive measures to eliminate mosquito habitats.

Simple steps include regularly checking and cleaning drains, disposing of unnecessary items that can hold water, keeping water storage containers tightly covered, and using larvicides or mosquito repellents. By taking these precautions, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, he advised. Moreover, community-wide efforts are also essential. Local authorities should organize awareness campaigns, conduct regular inspections, and provide resources for eliminating breeding sites, he stressed.

Collaboration between residents, healthcare professionals, and government agencies is vital to prevent and control dengue fever outbreaks, he added. Health experts emphasized that while immediate measures are crucial to control the spread of dengue fever, long-term strategies and strengthened health policies are equally essential to prevent future outbreaks.

A comprehensive approach to preventing dengue fever requires sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure, robust surveillance systems, and community engagement, he added.

Experts suggested strengthening healthcare systems, enhancing diagnostic capabilities, upgrading healthcare facilities, and ensuring adequate medical supplies to manage dengue cases effectively.