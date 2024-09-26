Islamabad Court clears MDCAT results release

The Islamabad High Court has granted Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University permission to release the results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) while a final decision on the matter remains pending.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir presided over the hearing, which addressed a petition challenging the MDCAT due to out-of-syllabus questions.

During the session, representatives from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the university appeared before the court.

The PMDC registrar informed the court that a committee, led by Rawalpindi Medical College Vice Chancellor Professor Umar, had been formed to investigate the issue.

The university reported that six questions were of higher difficulty and that grace marks were awarded to students.

The court remarked that such issues seem to arise annually and questioned why a mechanism was not yet in place to prevent recurring problems.

Despite these concerns, the court conditionally allowed the results to be released, pending the final decision of the case.

The committee reviewing the examination will have full authority to investigate the test questions and related matters, with a report due the following day. The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.

A day prior to this, the Islamabad High Court halted the release of MDCAT results by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University.

On Wednesday, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a three-page written directive, instructing the university to delay the publication of the test results until further notice.

The court was informed at 4:30 PM that the results had not yet been announced.

The written order mandates the Additional Attorney General to promptly notify the university of the stay.

Notices have also been issued to the Ministry of Health and other relevant parties, with a hearing scheduled for September 26.

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) calling for the reconduct of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) or for grace marks to be awarded due to out-of-syllabus questions.

The petition, brought forward by six medical students, including Ammar Naeem, Shahzaib Wazir, and Saba Imaan, requests the court to order the retaking of the test.

The petition names several respondents, including the Ministry of Health, President of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC), Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University, and the chairman of the National Medical and Dental Board.

The petitioners argue that the test included questions that were not part of the prescribed syllabus, putting them at a disadvantage and undermining the fairness of the exam.

The petition seeks either a full reconduct of the exam or the provision of grace marks for the affected students.