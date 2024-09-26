Five Reasons to Visit the Lively Heart of Historic Jeddah

Saudi, with its ancient wonders and vibrant cultures, has more to offer than most people realize. One of its hidden gems is Historic Jeddah, the historic heart of the coastal city of Jeddah, where the past and present beautifully intertwine.

In 2014, Historic Jeddah was recognized as one of the eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Saudi. Its maze-like, bustling streets and narrow alleyways are lined with stunning coral-stone buildings, many of which have been carefully restored to preserve their intricate wooden balconies, known as Rawasheen.

Here are five reasons why you should venture back to the 7th century and explore Historic Jeddah, the multicultural beating heart of Jeddah – welcome to the Heart of Arabia:

Immerse yourself in a treasure trove of history

Walking through the winded cobbled streets, you’ll find yourself immersed in a living museum where 400-year-old towers and intricately carved doors tell the stories of a bygone era. The distinct Hijazi architecture, featuring coral stone, wood, and Roshan box balconies, offers a unique glimpse into the lives of the city’s elite merchants who once thrived here.

As the cultural and historical heart of Jeddah, the district is a must-visit destination for travelers seeking to experience the heart of Arabia. The streets of Historic Jeddah come alive in the evening, especially at the Historic Nights Rooftop Café, where you can watch the sun set against the Jeddah skyline while browsing through antiques. Historic Jeddah’s lively markets, including Souk Al Alawi, the oldest souk in Jeddah, are perfect for treasure hunting. Here, you can find everything from leather goods and Arabic perfumes to jewelry and traditional clothing.

For a deeper understanding of the area’s passionate history, visit Bait Baeshen, a social and cultural center which used to be the gathering place for the notables of Jeddah. The house offers a splendid example of traditional architecture, gorgeous Rawasheens and meticulously built balconies. Inside, exquisite handicrafts and documents, rare photographs and manuscripts are on display.

Experience Historic Jeddah’s Unique Party Scene

Yes, Historic Jeddah has a party scene! MDLBeast, Saudi’s top music entertainment company, host weekly gatherings for Jeddah’s music lovers and dancers at Balad Social in Bait Zainal, right in the heart of Old Town. With iconic views and carefully curated tunes by the finest homegrown and international DJs, these intimate events offer a one-of-a-kind nightlife experience. Earlier this year, world-class acts like Wu Tang Clan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Seth Troxler played in Historic Jeddah, cementing its status as a hotspot for music and culture.

It’s Super Safe

Saudi is one of the safest countries in the world, ranking safest among G20 nations. Hospitality and care for others are deeply ingrained in the culture, making Jeddah a unique blend of tradition and modernity. Here, you will experience the warm Saudi welcome that everyone talks about and feel at ease as you explore the vibrant streets of the district.

Be the First Amongst Your Friends

Saudi remains a mysterious and unexplored destination for many international travelers. Historic Jeddah, with its bright history and metropolitan depth, offers the perfect backdrop for creating memories that will spark interesting conversations and elevate your Instagram and TikTok game.

Travel for the culture, stay for the beach

You don’t need to venture far from the city to enjoy Saudi’s pristine waters and long stretches of sandy beaches. Jeddah has some of the best diving spots in the world, as well as thriving coral reefs and rare marine life. There are endless options – from scuba diving adventures to famous shipwrecks, to hiring a boat or jet ski, or relaxing at beach clubs such as local favorite Shades Beach.

Where to Stay in Jeddah

For a truly authentic experience, stay at Beit Jokhdar, a boutique hotel in Historic Jeddah that just opened this year. Set in a one-time family home, it has been carefully designed by a team of historians, local artists, carpenters and architects, and is filled with locally sourced products. Guests can enjoy authentic local cuisine at the restaurant and unwind on the rooftop terrace with Saudi coffee.

Jeddah is home to Assila, Saudi’s first art hotel. Paying homage to Saudi’s vibrant art scene, the hotel features over 2,000 pieces of original art by Saudi artists. The design is sleek and sophisticated, with Arabian-style interiors, including patterned carpets, vibrant tapestries, bespoke handwoven rugs and beautiful hanging lanterns.

For a modern yet authentic cultural experience, Shada Hotel Al Shatea is a female-run, homegrown boutique hotel that offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Just a short walk from the Corniche, this hotel blends playful design with Saudi culture and tradition. The brand collaborates with local artists and designers to fill the hotel’s public spaces and rooms with nods to Saudi traditions creating a space that’s both stylish and culturally immersive.

For those seeking modern luxury, the new EDITION Hotel on the Jeddah Waterfront is a must-visit. It’s the brand’s third property in the Middle East and its first in Saudi, located right by the Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina and the F1 racetrack.

Experience Hassle-Free Travel

Getting to Jeddah has never been easier. With daily, direct flights from within Saudi and direct international flights from the UK, France, Germany, the USA, India, and more, your journey to Historic Jeddah is smooth and convenient. Saudi’s eVisa program now covers 66 countries, and the free 96-hour Stopover Visa makes it possible to explore Historic Jeddah even on a layover.

Connectivity and Visa

Saudi has recently eased tourist visa requirements with immediate effect, where Pakistani applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of USD 750 or its equivalent.

The Tasheer offices across Pakistan offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrolment, status tracking, and passport delivery. Travellers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website prior to their visit.

In addition, Saudi has introduced the transit visa which is available for travellers arriving in Saudi via Saudia and Flynas, where they can transit and explore Saudi for up to 96 hours. Visa on arrival is available for those travellers who hold a valid and used UK, US or Schengen visa.

In the past year, Saudi introduced the one-year multiple entry visa for Pakistani travellers. This is a specific visa for those coming for personal visits such as attending weddings or functions or visiting friends or family. Holders of this visa can enjoy multiple visits to Saudi within a 12-month period, allowing them to explore the country’s vibrant cities, cultural richness, and natural wonders all year round.

Pakistani travellers with the one-year multiple entry visa can also perform Umrah, underscoring Saudi’s commitment to fostering spiritual journeys and cultural exchanges.

To learn more about Saudi and plan out your route, visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en for more information.

Inviting international tourists to unearth Saudi’s legends and wonders, the national tourism brand, ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’, recently launched its new international campaign, “This Land is Calling”. The cinematic campaign video follows a female traveller on her captivating journey through the vast, mystical landscapes of Saudi ‘ The Heart of Arabia’, one of the fastest-growing destinations in the world. The film highlights Saudi’s extraordinary human and natural heritage, showcases the country’s new era of tourism growth as a dynamic global destination, and celebrates the genuine hospitality of its people. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6D7jQI4BD0

Should you need, Visit Saudi has a 24/7 tourist helpline (dial 930) for travellers who require assistance or have any concerns.

Explore Saudi Arabia’s ancient heritage and culture, breathtaking outdoor activities and delicious local food. Plan your trip in Saudi today!

To learn more and plan your trip, visit http://www.visitsaudi.com/

Download high resolution images here.

About ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’

‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand’s role is to drive forward the country’s tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world’s fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.