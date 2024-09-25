‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ tops TV rating

Drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is topping Television Rating Point (TRP) with 19.0. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is a blockbuster drama serial written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The play is directed by Badar Mehmood and produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi.

The versatile cast includes Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Mazhar, Maya Khan, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari and others.

The story of the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum revolves around the difficulties faced by Mustafa and Sharjeena after getting married.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is garnering huge success due to its gripping storyline and star cast. Fans are loving Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s brilliant performances and their electrifying on-screen chemistry as Sharjeena and Mustafa.

The drama is receiving excellent viewership, with each episode crossing over 20 million views. Most importantly, it is topping Pakistan’s television ratings with a TRP of 19.0. The last time drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ also achieved a TRP around 19, which is a significant and almost unachievable number for any drama.

Fans are extremely happy to see their drama winning the hearts of the people across the globe. Many are saying that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum deserves all the success especially Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir.