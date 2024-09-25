SIEHS 1122 expands emergency services to Kashmore

The Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS-1122) officially launched its emergency services in Kandhkot Kashmore today, a significant milestone in enhancing the region’s healthcare infrastructure. This expansion ensures the provision of rapid and life-saving emergency medical care to the community, further reinforcing Sindh’s pre-hospital care network. SIEHS is a non-profit organization established by the Health Department of the Government of Sindh.

Brig. Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, CEO – SIEHS, acknowledged the collaborative efforts behind the successful launch, stating: “Our expansion to Kashmore is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the political leadership and the invaluable support from the regional key stakeholders. Their shared vision has played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare access across Sindh. With a single call to 1122, residents can now receive timely, life-saving care, which is crucial in critical moments.”

This initiative is a key element of the Government of Sindh’s broader mission to improve healthcare access across the province. By extending its services to Kashmore, SIEHS ensures that the residents can benefit from a robust pre-hospital emergency response system to prioritise their health and safety.

As part of its ongoing efforts, SIEHS remains committed to revolutionising healthcare, bringing essential emergency medical services to even the most remote areas of Sindh, in line with the vision of a healthier and safer province.