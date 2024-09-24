Big Promises, Hollow Results: The chaotic surge of illegal construction in Lahore

Once known as the city of gardens, Lahore has now transformed into a city plagued by unchecked, illegal constructions. Day by day, these unauthorized developments are spreading across the city, blatantly disregarding Lahore’s master plan. In every street and alley, one can see the rampant growth of illegal buildings, all happening right under the nose of the city’s administration.

These illegal constructions are not only a blatant violation of the Punjab Local Government Act but are also pushing Lahore towards an uncertain future. Despite the gravity of the situation, local government officials remain passive spectators. From the Secretary of the Punjab Local Government to the Chief Metropolitan Officer, the negligence and indifference of these officials have become the root cause of this crisis.

In Lahore, land surveyors, building inspectors, and zoning officers under the Municipal Corporation of Lahore (MCL) openly demand bribes. Any legal construction is nearly impossible without paying a hefty bribe, while illegal projects are freely allowed to flourish. Almost no building plans in the city adhere to official guidelines, as commercial structures continue to mushroom illegally on residential plots across the city.

These uncontrolled developments are not only disfiguring the city’s aesthetics but also severely draining the public treasury. Massive tax evasions are occurring, from map approval fees to commercialization taxes. Instead of millions of rupees being deposited into government accounts each month, these funds are pocketed by corrupt officials, with the administration turning a blind eye.

At the heart of the issue lies the lack of attention from the Provincial Minister for Local Government. Despite being aware of the problem, no serious action has been taken to curb illegal construction. The Secretary of Local Government Punjab also appears powerless in addressing the matter. Even though Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hinted at taking action against illegal buildings, no substantial results have emerged.

Every day, five to six illegal constructions begin in Lahore’s nine zones, with most of them being commercial developments disguised under residential permits. Some blacklisted MCL officials, leveraging their political connections, continue to spread rumors to avoid any repercussions. Political figures are falsely accused of being involved, while the reality is they have no connection to these illegal activities.

This raises serious questions: Is the rule of law only confined to paperwork? Have local government officials become indifferent to their responsibilities? Is there a real intention to save the city’s future? These are the pressing concerns on every citizen’s mind.

It is high time to put an end to this cycle of corruption and unauthorized construction. The Chief Minister and the Secretary of Local Government must take immediate and decisive action. If this uncontrolled wave of illegal development is not halted, Lahore’s future will be in jeopardy, and history will never forgive those responsible.

Law enforcement agencies need to wake up and dismantle this corrupt system, or the phrase “Big Promises, Hollow Results” will forever be a bitter reality for the city’s administrative structure.