TCL Unveils World’s Largest QD Mini LED TV, Now Available in Pakistan at Exclusive Arsenal Match Watch Party

Lahore, September 23, 2024: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand proudly launched The World’s Largest QD Mini LED TV, 115″ X955 Max, now available in Pakistan. To celebrate this milestone, TCL organized an exclusive media meetup and watch party for the highly anticipated Arsenal vs. Manchester City match.

The event, held at TCL’s Flagship store, at Gulberg Lahore, attracted a diverse audience of media executives, loyal customers, media houses, prominent key opinion leaders (KOLs) like Shahveer Jafry and Bilal Munir, and passionate Arsenal fans. Guests experienced the electrifying atmosphere of the match on the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV, providing stunning visuals, a cinematic experience and an immersive viewing atmosphere. The event showcased TCL’s dedication to engaging with the sports community and enhancing fan experiences in Pakistan.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing, TCL Middle East and Africa, remarked “We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of our revolutionary 115” X955 Max, QD Mini LED TV in Pakistan during the exhilarating match between Arsenal and Manchester City. This event highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology. With stunning visuals and vibrant colors, this game-changing TV is set to transform everyone’s viewing experience, making every moment unforgettable!”.

The TCL 115″ X955 Max QD Mini LED TV is a game-changer, featuring state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors and stunning clarity. As the only QD Mini LED TV of its kind available in Pakistan, it promises an unmatched cinematic experience right in your living room. The TCL 115″ X955 Max is now available for purchase across Pakistan.