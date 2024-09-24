Embracing Marri’s Legacy

The largest province of Pakistan has been mired in conflicts and unrest for decades. The nature of Balochistan’s unrest is multifaceted, often attributed to historical conflicts, socio-economic disparities and involvement of foreign players. The roots of unrest in Balochistan could be traced back to the independence of Pakistan when Prince Agha Abdul Karim Baloch revolted against his brother, Khan of Kalat’s decision to accede Kalat to Pakistan in 1948. He took refuge in Afghanistan and waged an armed resistance against Pakistan which ultimately led to his surrender in 1950. Series of events after the revolt against Khan of Kalat’s accession succeeded by the guerilla war against the ‘One Unit Scheme’, Baloch separatists demanded of sharing the revenue of Sui gas with tribal leaders in 1963 followed by the formation of Balochistan’s People Liberation Front (BPLF) by Mir Hazar Khan confronting Government operation in 1973, were the key drivers of unrest in the province. Insurgency in Balochistan reignited right after the dawn of the 21st century. It was driven by a combination of various factors including economic inequality, political repression, injustices, illiteracy and cultural suppression. The Project of Gwadar Port and the influx of federal resources have often been viewed with suspicion by locals. They feel that their resources are being exploited and they will not get the fruits from these developments. This narrative has fueled a sense of injustice among Baloch youth, who perceive their rights are being violated continuously since independence.

The socio-economic landscape of Balochistan also plays an elemental role in propagating unrest. High rates of illiteracy and unemployment among Baloch youth contribute significantly to their vulnerability to extremist narratives and anti-state ideologies. Many young Balochs find themselves drawn into brutal militant groups as a means of expressing their frustrations against the State through violent means.

The traditional tribal / Sardari system also complicates this matter. Tribal leaders benefit from ongoing insurgency as it allows them to maintain their power over local populations. The survival of this system hinges on keeping tensions high between state authorities and Balochs. Peace and reconciliation could threaten their influence and control over resources that’s why they embroil the Balochs in the conflict against the state to strengthen their heinous agendas. A story published in The Dawn in 2012 uncovers the true face of these tribal leaders of Balochistan. The title of the story itself justifies the context, “Baloch ruling elite’s lifestyle outshines that of Arab royals”. A province which lacks basic amenities has leaders with assets worth billions.

Balochistan has remained a battleground for foreign players conspiring to destabilize Pakistan. Among India, the United States and Afghanistan, India has always remained the top conspiring agent in fueling unrest in the province leading to a cycle of violence and terrorism. Continuous Indian support to Baloch separatist groups is a clear writing on the wall. The arrest of RAW’s spy, Khulbushan Jhadav from Balochistan in 2016 followed by Narendra Modi’s mentioning of Balochistan and Gilgit in his Independence Day address from the same year proves the involvement of India in destabilizing Balochistan and undermining the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Baloch youth are led to believe by separatist groups (fueled by foreign players) that the state is their main enemy which fosters an environment where hatred towards the state is cultivated through propaganda. To address and cater to such propaganda, a personality within the Balochs needs to be highlighted. A significant personality whose life encompasses a journey from resistance to reconciliation. A personality named Mir Hazar Khan Marri was an influential figure in Balochistan’s history. His initial years were dedicated to conflicts. He led an armed struggle against the Pakistani State for almost 20 years for the rights of Balochs. However, after returning to Balochistan from a self-imposed exile in Afghanistan, he realized that he was on the wrong path. His struggle had highly been futile and harmed his people. This realization shifted his approach towards reconciliation rather than bootless resistance. Marri opted for dialogue with the state lately, advocating that no insurgent group should overpower the state. His life is a strong testament that progress lies in the idea of mutual understanding and respect for the state and its constitution. The book “Mir Hazar Khan Marri – Muzahimat se Mufahimat Tak” details his journey of life from an anti-state militant to a proponent of peace.

Unrest in Balochistan is a grave issue rooted in historical conflicts, socio-economic disparities and foreign interventions. While foreign conspiracies are undoubtedly increasing tensions, it is important to recognize internal factors causing unrest and eradicate them. Issues such as economic inequality, employment opportunities and education must be addressed. Following the legacy of Mir Hazar Khan Marri, embracing reconciliation over resistance will surely pave the way for lasting peace in Balochistan and lead to a more stabilized Pakistan.

