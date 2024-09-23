Severe water shortage hits Islamabad, CDA plans new two dams

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is grappling with an unprecedented water shortage as its population of 2.3 million requires 126 million gallons of drinking water daily. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) currently supplies only 70 to 80 million gallons per day, leaving a significant gap in meeting the city’s needs. Despite having three damsóSmalley Dam, Rawal Dam, and Khanpur Damóand 201 tube wells, the CDA has been unable to bridge the water supply shortfall. In response to the crisis, the CDA has announced plans for two new dam projects ó Shahdara Dam and Chinyot Dam ó which are expected to be completed within the next four years. These dams are projected to supply an additional 18 to 21 million gallons of water per day, which would help alleviate the shortage, especially in urban and some rural areas. CDA Water Supply Director Sardar Khan Zamri confirmed that the Shahdara Dam will provide six to seven million gallons of water daily.