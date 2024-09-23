Terror case registered against attack on diplomatic convoy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered a case against the attack on a diplomatic convoy in Swat, it emerged on Monday. An improvised explosive device hit a police squad vehicle leading the convoy. The diplomats, who were visiting Swat on the invitation of chambers of commerce, remained unhurt in the attack and safely returned to Islamabad. The FIR said the police were alerted that a blast had occurred near Sherabad where an “official vehicle with very, very important personnel (VVIP) was en route to Malam Jabba”. It added that when the police reached the spot, a blast occurred on the left side of the road, impacting the official vehicle carrying the personnel. As a result, six police officers were injured in the attack. “This incident is one of the recent incidents of terrorism in which an organised group of unknown terrorists has committed this incident to harm the stability of Pakistan, spread fear and panic among the public, kill government officials, and damage property,” the FIR said.