Walton Rd Revamp: 70% asphalt work done

The ongoing Walton Road Upgradation project by CBD Punjab has achieved a major milestone, with 70% of asphalt work completed on the carriageway from Defence Mor to Qainchi.According to CBD Punjab, approximately 500-600 tons of asphalt is being laid in each shift.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated that the scope of the Walton Road Upgradation project is extensive, involving significant road works and sewerage tasks. CBD Punjab, NLC, and contractors are working tirelessly to complete the project ahead of the contract deadline. The main sewer conduit and ADA drain relocation have been successfully completed.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, one carriageway will be fully operational for traffic by the end of September, while the second carriageway is expected to be completed by the end of October. Following the successful relocation of the ADA drain, CBD Punjab has begun demolishing the old drain walls, and side road construction is also underway. Additionally, asphalt work on Major Ishaq Shaheed Flyover will commence soon.

Once the carriageways are operational, the remaining work on the project will continue concurrently to ensure timely completion.

This significant progress reflects CBD Punjab’s commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure and ensuring smoother traffic flow for the citizens of Lahore.