Higher than the Himalayas. Deeper than Ocean. Sweeter than honey. Stronger than steel. Pakistan always finds one way or another to reach out to China, seeking the next level in their friendship.

A reassuring picture of our prime minister and president celebrating China’s National Day with the Chinese ambassador stationed in Islamabad making rounds on social media speaks volumes about Pakistan’s interest in this bilateral relationship. Quite interestingly, political differences subside whenever asked about the prospects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which continues to be supported as a game-changer by the country’s entire ruling elite.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif used the occasion to reflect on similar themes of undue benefits heading towards the economy as his government embarked upon another round of massive business investments.

It goes without saying that we have yet to hear from our Chinese friends what they think about enhancing cooperation in information technology and energy, but still, in a situation as precarious as ours, the fact that some confidence still exists in the form of promises and MOUs is nothing short of a silver lining.

Time and again, Islamabad has been asked about the steps it has taken to convince Beijing about its conducive business environment and a commitment to see through its extraordinary corridor linking Gwadar with Xinjiang. The worst imaginable spanner in the works could be the petty propaganda usually linked with Chinese interest in naval bases. For this, the government would have to proceed with utmost transparency, laying all facts before the people so that they can facilitate efforts to revitalise the economy.

If Pakistan wishes China to be forthcoming about CPEC 2.0, it also needs to address its demands of minimal red tape, fast-track facilitation and overcoming militancy on a war footing.

That it must not squander this opportunity cannot be emphasised enough, but turning these close ties into tangible benefits in a time of geopolitical instability will require determination to make the impossible possible. The real challenge, thus, lies in succeeding in this hard sell to increasingly hesitant investors while repackaging the project as palatable for public consumption. *