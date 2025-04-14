Pakistan seeks deeper energy cooperation with China at ESIE

In a compelling address here at the 13th Energy Storage International (ESIE) Conference & Expo, Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy called for a new era of clean energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, with a particular focus on energy storage, smart grids, and electric mobility.

The event was hosted by the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA), Pakistan’s Minister for Energy (Power Division).

The Minister outlined Pakistan’s growing need for robust storage infrastructure to stabilize its grid as it embraces solar and wind energy.

He emphasized opportunities in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH), and rural microgrid solutions.

In a strategic appeal to Chinese enterprises, he invited investment in joint ventures (JVs) to localize battery production, smart meter manufacturing, and advanced grid technologies.

“Pakistan offers not only a skilled workforce and government incentives but also a market of over 30 million metering points,” he said.

Awais Leghari also spotlighted potential collaborations in EV infrastructure, battery recycling, and integrated smart charging solutions. With Pakistan’s transmission system expansion underway, he noted the critical need for battery-backed grid planning.

“To support these initiatives, the government is streamlining regulations, offering tax incentives, and prioritizing land allocation in energy zones,” he added.

Calling the conference a “beacon of possibility”, the Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working hand in hand with China. “Let us pioneer new frontiers in clean technology—not just for our nations, but for the entire region,” he further said, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro.