Diplomacy and Proxies Within

The Afghan Consulate General’s unprofessional and unethical conduct has not only strained Pak-Afghan relations significantly but also brought to light two prominent fault lines within Pakistani society.

Firstly, there is a tendency to attribute any global events or occurrences to the state, resulting in a culture of self-blame for errors that have not been committed. This detrimental behavior has evolved into a pervasive and entrenched issue, resembling a chronic ailment for which no effective remedy seems to be available.

Secondly, the phenomenon of proxies representing foreign interests and attributing blame to Pakistan when issues arise is a significant concern. It is noteworthy that Pakistan stands out as potentially the only country where a considerable number of foreign proxies operate with relative impunity. This raises questions about the lack of scrutiny and accountability for these individuals. The freedom for citizens to demonstrate unreserved loyalty to another country, to the extent of compromising national interests, appears to be a unique characteristic of Pakistan..

The conduct of the Afghan Consul General violated diplomatic protocol, as observed during the national anthem. Their manner of sitting down while everyone else stood up was a clear indication of their disregard for the national dignity of Pakistan and its people.

The Afghan government has recently issued a clarification, stating that the inclusion of music in the national anthem was the reason for their lack of respect. This raises an important and intriguing point about the intersection of national identity and religious principles. Insulting a nation under the pretense of Shariah compliance may indicate a shift in the interpretation of Shariah requirements, where any discussion of national dignity could be viewed as deviating from these requirements. Furthermore, proxies operating in Pakistan will not only justify the behavior of the Afghan consul general but also express appreciation for it.

The assertion regarding the distinguished guest is inaccurate. Video evidence shows the Afghan delegation in Iran participating in a Fatiha while the official band of Iran performed national melodies. Amid the musical performance, individuals raised their hands in prayer. This prompts the question: Why are only the tunes of Pakistan’s national anthem deemed immoral and un-Islamic?

The dignified guests are entitled to preserve their traditions and values, while the host state also maintains the right to have its national symbols revered. This principle is universally recognized, and other Islamic nations similarly adhere to it. The national anthem does not contain any vulgarity or nudity. Demonstrating respect for the anthem or flag is a manifestation of mutual respect, rather than an act of SHIRK.

The local cyber troops of Proxy have claimed that Dr. Israr Sahab also believes that showing respect for the national anthem is un-Islamic. It’s important to understand that even if the doctor has expressed this opinion, it is his personal view and is not recognized as a law worldwide. There are various opinions on every issue, and relying on individual opinions to deviate from diplomatic rules would make it impossible to maintain order in the world, as there are diverse opinions.

If the national symbols were as unimportant and the flag as unnecessary as the cyber troops of Proxy are suggesting, the Afghan rulers would not have created their own flag. There was a flag during the Ashraf Ghani era that should have been sufficient.

The Mulla Abdulslam incident is also being referenced, and it was indeed a breach of diplomatic etiquette. There was no justification for it. However, if we are to delve into the past, we should do so thoroughly. The Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship does not start with this incident, nor was it the first unhappy incident solely responsible for subsequent bitterness.

In the past, Afghanistan opposed Pakistan’s entry into the United Nations and even supported armed uprisings against Pakistan. In 1960, Afghanistan invaded Pakistan but was defeated. Additionally, Afghanistan supported the creation of Pashtunistan under the patronage of Afghan Minister Hashim Khan. Afghanistan went as far as establishing a formal ministry for the uprising in Pakistan and replaced the Pakistani flag with the flag of Pashtunistan at the Pakistani embassy. So if you want to dig the past, dig deep.

A nation-state cannot afford to condone the presence of cyber troops who serve as proxies for other countries under various pretexts. This is a critical issue that demands serious attention and immediate action.

The writer is a lawyer and author based in Islamabad. He tweets @m_asifmahmood.