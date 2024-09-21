Elite Capture in Academia

The term “elite capture” is frequently used when discussing the issues that the marginalized or middle class confront in society. Often, these discussions shift blame to the wealthy classes without properly understanding the nuances of the problems at hand. For instance, take the case of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in Pakistan. The narrative frequently attributes the responsibility of increasing electricity bills to IPPs, overshadowing other key issues such as technical inefficiencies, line losses, and theft. For example, costly repairs like the Nandipur project and the Neelum-Jhelum TRT cracks, which cost Rs 6 billion in repairs and Rs 37 billion in energy losses, contribute substantially to the problem. While it’s true that capacity payments to IPPs play a part in the increasing electricity costs for consumers, the broader issue includes factors like the mismanagement of the country’s energy infrastructure. The addition of around 13,000 MW to Pakistan’s energy capacity via CPEC-related projects, for example, is directly related to the ongoing circular debt issue. Initially, this electricity was planned to power Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC. However, only nine of the thirty-seven planned SEZs are believed to be partially operational or in the planning phases. The underutilization of newly developed electricity capacity indicates that the predicted industrial demand did not materialize as planned. Because SEZs are not running at the desired capacity, the fixed costs connected with these power projects, particularly capacity charges payable to IPPs, are not paid by industrial off-takers as originally planned. As a result, these financial constraints have been transferred to the general consumer base.

However, the most pervasive form of elite capture lies not in energy or infrastructure but in the education sector, the true gateway to success. As highlighted by Mr. Shahzad Saleem, Chairman of Nishat Chunian Group, the most significant form of elite capture is embedded in the dominance of the English language in Pakistan’s education system. Without proficiency in English at levels equivalent to standardized tests like SAT, GRE, or GMAT, it becomes nearly impossible for students to gain admission to top universities in Pakistan. This language barrier disproportionately affects students from marginalized and underprivileged areas who may excel in subjects like math or science but lack the proficiency in advanced English vocabulary, seldom used in daily life, required to pass entrance exams.

Without addressing systemic barriers, genuine talent and potential remain untapped, leading to a lack of competition and a reduction in overall output quality.

On the other hand, students who have attended elite institutions offering Cambridge courses or who come from English-speaking backgrounds have a distinct advantage, thus creating a significant gap at the entry-level of higher education. This is a classic example of elite capture: the top 5-10% of students secure opportunities not because of their inherent abilities in their fields of study but due to their command of English-a skill that is not always directly linked to the competencies required for their chosen fields.

The problem becomes even more pronounced when we look at the broader implications of this educational disparity. In Pakistan, most parliamentarians are graduates of elite institutions like Aitchison College, and approximately 80 per cent of graduates employed by multinational companies in Karachi are from Karachi Grammar School. This is a stark illustration of elite capture in education. Access to these prestigious institutions is almost impossible for the underprivileged, and the cost of sending a child to such schools is beyond the reach of the average middle-class family. Without addressing these systemic barriers, genuine talent and potential remain untapped, leading to a lack of competition and a reduction in overall output quality.

Government officials often discuss how the output of universities does not meet industry standards, but the root cause of this issue lies in the structural inequalities within the education system. Who is responsible for creating this gap? Multinational corporations and large enterprises in Pakistan often recruit only from a select few universities, typically excluding public institutions. This hiring practice further entrenches the elite capture of opportunities and perpetuates a cycle of inequality that begins with access to quality education.

To address the systemic issues of elite capture in education, a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy is required. This includes policy reforms aimed at democratizing access to quality education, particularly for students from underprivileged backgrounds. One pivotal step is to revise entrance criteria for higher education institutions, which heavily favour English proficiency over core subject mastery. By rebalancing admission requirements to prioritize subject matter expertise, we can ensure that genuine talent, regardless of language skills, is recognized and nurtured. Additionally, the introduction of targeted preparatory programs and scholarships for students from marginalized communities can help bridge the gap and level the playing field.

Further, there must be a concerted effort to diversify recruitment practices within both the public and private sectors. Organizations should be incentivized to broaden their hiring pools beyond the select few elite institutions that currently dominate. By establishing partnerships with a wider range of universities, including public institutions, companies can access a broader talent base that more accurately reflects the country’s diverse potential. This can be achieved through internship programs, industry-academic collaborations, and inclusive hiring policies that prioritize skill and capability over institutional pedigree.

Ultimately, overcoming elite capture in education requires a paradigm shift in how success and merit are defined within our society. It is not merely a matter of access but of equity-ensuring that all students, regardless of their socio-economic background, have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field. This approach not only addresses the immediate disparities in educational access but also enhances the overall quality and competitiveness of the workforce. As industries evolve and the demand for specialized skills increases, breaking down these barriers will be crucial in fostering a more dynamic and inclusive economy. Only through such systemic changes can we hope to dismantle the entrenched structures of privilege and truly unlock the full potential of our nation’s youth.

The writer is a freelance columnist.