CJP Isa says abusing him is the easiest job

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa voiced strong criticism over the misuse of media to launch personal attacks, remarking that the “easiest job is to hurl abuse at the Chief Justice.”

His comments were made during a Supreme Court hearing regarding the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors at public sector universities, particularly in the case involving Samina Malik, Rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

The three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Isa, addressed the issue of Samina Malik’s absence from court and university meetings, citing health reasons.

The court questioned the legitimacy of the medical certificate provided by Malik, noting that the certificate was issued under the name “Samina Rashid,” different from the name on official documents.

This discrepancy prompted the Chief Justice to suggest that the certificate might be fake.

Samina Malik’s lawyer, Rehanuddin Golra, argued that her health condition was genuine, presenting her inability to attend meetings due to back problems.

A heated exchange ensued between the Chief Justice and the lawyer, with Chief Justice Isa pointing out inconsistencies and questioning why she had repeatedly failed to appear or participate in person, while relying on online attendance for meetings.

The lawyer insisted that Malik had attended other meetings online and was only absent from one.

Chief Justice Isa expressed frustration over the apparent evasion of responsibilities by citing health excuses, asking whether Malik’s continued position as rector was justified.

“If she is unwell to this extent, why should she remain in the post?” he asked, noting that important decisions in the university were being delayed due to her absence.

During the hearing, the court ordered Samina Malik to appear in person, and she was brought to the courtroom in a wheelchair.

Chief Justice Isa reprimanded her for avoiding official meetings, emphasising that her excuses were becoming a pattern.

He also questioned why the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had allowed this to continue.

“Is there only one woman in all of Pakistan who is always sick?” the Chief Justice remarked, sarcastically addressing Samina Malik’s frequent absences.

The court further criticised the growing practice of media manipulation, where journalists are allegedly hired to spread negativity and attack public figures.

Chief Justice Isa noted that a handful of “rented journalists” have made it a practice to hurl abuses at judges and public officials, suggesting that it was becoming the norm.

“Three or four paid journalists will go and start hurling abuses; is that acceptable?” he said.

He also commented on the rising trend of personal attacks through media campaigns, especially targeting the judiciary.

“The easiest job is to hurl abuse at the Chief Justice,” he added.

The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of holding individuals accountable for such attacks and asked whether the Supreme Court should start taking contempt of court notices to prevent this behaviour.

In his concluding remarks, Chief Justice Isa called on the federal government to decide whether Samina Malik should continue as rector or be replaced.

He also urged the authorities to address the issue of manipulated media narratives that harm the judiciary and public figures.

“It is not about one person or one case. This is about setting a precedent for accountability in public institutions,” he stated.

The case also touched on broader issues, including the administrative gaps in public sector universities and the need for transparent appointments.

As the court continues to deliberate on the matter, it remains to be seen whether the government will take action regarding Samina Malik’s position.

The hearing concluded with Chief Justice Isa ordering Samina Malik’s removal from the courtroom after she requested additional time to respond to questions, citing her need for medication.

The court will continue to monitor the developments surrounding the appointments and will seek a final resolution in the coming sessions.

Last year in August, professor Dr. Samina Malik was appointed as Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU). She is the first female Rector of the university.