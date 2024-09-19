Breaking Free From Colonial Mindset

While presenting a realistic analysis of the situation, there remains a fear of being guilty of shattering the readers’ dreams. Additionally, there’s concern that exercising the right to freedom of expression might entrap one in colonial laws. However, some questions can be examined from a literary perspective, and answers can be sought within academic frameworks. How and why did Pakistan, formed through a democratic process, become entangled in the grip of authoritarianism? Why is there hunger and disease in a country abundant with water and fertile lands? If 65% of the population is facing food insecurity, how is it possible to exercise the right to vote freely? With the economy continuously declining, what will the outcome be? Who should be named? Who will dare to stir the hornet’s nest? Let’s not name anyone; we blame the mindset that is a product of the colonial system and responsible for its continuation.

The colonial mindset maintains societal stagnation, obstructs genuine progress and reforms, and stands as a solid barrier to a just society. Its roots run deep in the internal attitudes and beliefs that have been passed down through generations. If the last seventy-five years are characterized by the elite’s manipulation of democracy, dominance, and the protection of colonial heritage, it is because all the factors that foster freedom of thought, and consequently, sustainable development, have disappeared. Punitive laws, commercial agriculture, and the absence of local democracy keep a small class imposed on the masses. The ideas that led to the creation of Pakistan-representation, sovereignty, and the protection of basic rights-were weakened immediately after independence when the ruling class began to follow in the footsteps of their former colonial masters.

The true meaning of freedom was to abandon the rituals of the colonial era. The legal, administrative, and economic structures inherited from colonial rule needed to be transformed to break free from the chains of slavery. If the Constitution had been shaped in the light of the Founding father’s speech to the first Constituent Assembly, the country would have had a clear direction. The concept of citizenship based on the principle of equality would have discouraged provincialism, sectarianism, linguistic differences, and racism, highlighting the idea of nationhood. But what happened was the opposite-everything against the very demands of the state’s existence. From the separation of East Pakistan to an ethnic federation, which the 18th Constitutional Amendment delivered, the mindset remains unchanged because the colonial system is still intact.

The creation of Pakistan was a historic moment; millions strove for freedom from British colonial rule, armed with democratic aspirations. But the enthusiasm for that freedom proved short-lived. Pakistan’s early years were marked by political instability, as the fledgling state struggled to establish a cohesive national identity amidst its ethnic, linguistic, and regional diversity. The pressures of partition and the influx of refugees created an environment where the colonial-influenced bureaucracy stepped in to fill the void left by weak civilian governments and quickly came to dominate the political landscape. The legal and administrative framework that nurtures democracy-an independent judiciary, a free press, and a representative government-never came into being. The martial laws of 1958, 1977, and 1999 were all justified as being in the national interest.

One of the most insidious aspects of authoritarianism has been the preservation and strengthening of colonial-era laws. The Penal Code of 1860, with its provisions regarding sedition and public order, has become a tool to silence opposition and curtail freedom of expression. These laws, originally used by the British to suppress resistance movements, are now used by Pakistan’s rulers to prolong their power. A climate of fear and repression has emerged, closing off the space for debate and discussion.

The Land Acquisition Act of 1894 is another colonial legacy used to maintain the elite’s power. This law allows the state to forcibly acquire private land for public purposes. Under the guise of development, land has been taken from small farmers and local communities and handed over to politically connected individuals or corporations.

From the imposition of martial law to election rigging, the elite have consistently ensured that political power remains in their hands. Even during periods of civilian rule, democracy has proven to be a facade, as the old system has remained intact. The concentration of power in the hands of a few has stifled the people’s desires in policies and decisions. Economic inequalities have deepened, with the elite holding on to wealth and resources, while the masses are trapped in hunger and poverty. Economic inequality has been promoted on one hand, and on the other, by violating the constitution regarding local democracy, access to basic facilities for the people has been made more difficult. In the guise of provincialism, the fair distribution of powers and resources is being consistently denied. With the absence of local democracy, political parties have become disconnected from the people, serving only the interests of the privileged class.

The solution to freeing ourselves from the colonial mindset lies in shaping the constitution in light of the founding father’s address to the first Constituent Assembly. By applying and embracing the concept of citizenship based on equality, aligning the colonial-era punitive laws with democratic values, and establishing local governments (politically, administratively, and financially autonomous), not only will the idea of nationhood be emphasized, but the country will also be introduced to sustainable development.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen