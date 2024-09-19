Punjab Government orders leading private schools to provide transportation for 50% of students by October 1

The Punjab government has directed leading private schools to provide transportation for 50% of their students by October 1, 2024, or face action under the Punjab Private Educational Institutions Act. This directive follows the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order aimed at improving student safety, reducing traffic congestion, and addressing environmental concerns.

A meeting, chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Registering Authority Lahore, was held on September 11 to discuss the implementation of this order. The meeting was attended by representatives of 24 private schools, along with the President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation.

According to the minutes of the meeting issued by the CEO of the District Education Authority (DEA), “After detailed deliberations with the stakeholders, it was decided that the LHC’s decision must be implemented in letter and spirit.” The following guidelines were established for compliance:

All private schools must arrange or hire buses for at least 50% of their total student enrollment. Schools may choose between arranging their own buses or hiring third-party services. Schools are required to share bus route plans with parents to ensure transparency and coordination. A teacher or an aya (nanny) must be present on the buses to monitor the driver’s performance and ensure safe driving. Schools are required to submit an undertaking confirming their transportation arrangements by October 1, 2024. Failure to comply may result in penalties under Sections 9 and 11 of the Punjab Private Educational Institutions Act

Additionally, the CEO emphasized that the registration or extension of schools will be contingent on the submission of this undertaking.

Private Schools’ Concerns

During the meeting, representatives of private schools raised concerns about the practicality of the directive. They argued that setting up a transportation system of such magnitude requires substantial investment and expertise. “No school is in a position to invest millions or has the expertise to run a large fleet of buses,” one representative stated.

The schools also expressed worries about the quality of transport expected by parents, pointing out that air-conditioned and comfortable buses, as required by some parents, are difficult to find even on a rental basis. “No third-party transport service provider is offering such high-quality buses for school use in the market,” they added.

Security of students during transportation was another issue raised. Private school representatives stressed that ensuring student safety would require professional transport service providers, which schools lack the expertise to manage directly.

Despite these concerns, the schools reported that they have already arranged over 200 buses, coaches, and vans for student pick-and-drop services. However, the chair of the meeting directed the schools to comply fully with the LHC’s order and submit their transportation plans to the DEA for onward submission to the Lahore High Court.

The Schools Affected

The 24 schools identified by the Punjab government include some of the most prominent private institutions in Lahore and other major cities, catering to a large portion of the student population. The schools named in the directive include:

The 24 schools include Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Beaconhouse School System (BSS), LACAS School, The City School (TCS), SCIL School, The Cornerstone School, KIDS Kampus (SICAS), School, Learning Alliance School, International School Lahore (ISL), DPS School, Aitchison School, The Punjab School, KIPS Schools, The Trust Schools, Unique High School (UGI), United School System, Lahore American School, Roots International School, National Grammar School (NGS0, Rosans Islamic School, American Lycetuff School, Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, Convent of Jesus Marry School, Soar Stem Schools.

Court’s Stance and Rationale

The Lahore High Court emphasized the responsibility of private educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of their students, particularly during commuting hours. The court noted that many parents, especially those from lower- to middle-income families, struggle with arranging safe and reliable transport for their children. It also highlighted the increasing traffic congestion and environmental degradation caused by the growing number of private vehicles used for school runs.

Support and Concerns from the School Federation.

The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation cautiously welcomed the directive but pointed out the challenges posed by its implementation. “We agree with the court’s rationale, but arranging transportation for 50% of students is a significant logistical and financial burden for many schools, especially those with large student populations,” a spokesperson for the federation said.

Some schools are concerned that the additional costs of purchasing or hiring buses may lead to an increase in school fees, as they seek to cover the expenses of maintaining a transportation fleet.

Parents and Civil Society Reactions

Parents and civil society organizations have largely welcomed the LHC’s decision, viewing it as a long-overdue measure that will reduce the daily stress of arranging private transport. Many parents have expressed relief, noting that school-provided transportation will help address safety concerns and cut down on the use of unsafe or overcrowded vans.

“I think this is a very good initiative. We’ve struggled for years with transportation issues, especially with rising fuel costs and safety concerns on the roads. Knowing that the school will now provide reliable transport gives us peace of mind,” said Asma Khan, a parent of two school-going children.