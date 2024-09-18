Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT-MM1, has successfully completed testing and is now operational, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space and digital development.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, speaking at the PAKSAT-MM1 Satellite Application Conference on Wednesday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to using space technologies for national growth. “The success of PAKSAT-MM1 will revolutionise our communication infrastructure, benefiting all sectors of society,” she said.

The satellite will enhance internet connectivity, especially in remote areas, advancing the government’s goal of a digitally connected Pakistan. “Digitalisation is key to socio-economic prosperity,” she emphasised.

Khawaja also noted that Pakistan’s ranking in the UN’s e-governance development index has improved by 14 points, with the country moving to the high tier of digital e-governance in Asia. Chairman of SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, praised the team behind PAKSAT-MM1, describing the satellite as a critical tool for socio-economic development and for boosting Pakistan’s presence in the global space industry. “PAKSAT-MM1 will serve unconnected regions with services like DTH, community internet, tele-education, and tele-medicine,” Khan added, inviting local industries to collaborate on future space-related initiatives.