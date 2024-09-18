Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has not seen any work of Deepika

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui upset millions of Bollywood fans as he made some shocking comments about industry A-listers Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor.

In a candid promotional outing of his latest music video ‘Saiyaan Ki Bandook’ recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked to give hashtags to leading female actors in the industry.

When asked for a hashtag for the new mommy of B-Town, Deepika Padukone, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor responded by saying, “Maine koi kaam dekha nai hai (I’ve not seen any of her work). I don’t know.”

Upon being asked about ‘Stree 2’ star Shraddha Kapoor, he had a similar reply and said, “I don’t know anything about Shraddha.”

However, on the other hand, Siddiqui heaped praises on young actor Avneet Kaur, with whom he shared the screen in last year’s rom-com drama ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. He said, “Bahut kamaal hai aur self-dependent hai aur actor to bahut achi hai (Very nice and self-dependent. She is of course a brilliant actor).”

On the film front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest release ‘Adbhut’, co-starring Diana Penty, premiered on the streaming platform Sony Max, earlier this week.

Next, he has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Section 108’, ‘Oil Kumar’, ‘Noorani Chehra’ and ‘Sangeen’.