43 PU professors among best researchers worldwide

Seventeen more faculty members of the Punjab University have been ranked among best researchers in evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University California in its 7th version and now the total number of PU teachers stands 43.

A spokesperson for the PU said that the list had been compiled by Prof John Loannidis of Stanford University and his team. The list has on the top 100,000 scientists from several disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe.

The 43 PU professors include PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood (ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences), Dr Muhammad Akram (ranked in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing), Dr Usman Mehmood (ranked in the field of Environmental Sciences), Dr Ejaz Ahmad (ranked in the field of Statistics & Probability), Dr Samar Rahi (ranked in the field of Business & Management), Dr Adeel Afzal (ranked in the field of Analytical Chemistry), Dr Zeeshan Yousaf (ranked in the field of Nuclear & Particle Physics), Dr Muhammad Riaz (ranked in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing).

Others include Dr Nauman Raza (ranked in the field of General Physics), Dr Arshad Javaid (ranked in the field of Plant Biology & Botany), Dr Muhammad Haseeb (ranked in the field of Energy), Dr Saima Arshad (ranked in the field of Optics), Dr Muhammad Rashid Usman (ranked in the field of Energy), Dr Muhammad Imran Din (ranked in the field of Chemical Engineering), Dr Muhammad Ahsan ul Haq (ranked in the field of Statistics & Probability), Dr Zahoor H Farooqi (ranked in the field of Chemical Physics).

Also included in the list are: Dr Shakil Ahmed (ranked in the field of Plant Biology & Botany), Dr Ghazala Akram (ranked in the field of Optoelectronics & Photonics), Dr Shahzad Naseem (ranked in the field of Applied Physics), Dr Robina Begum (ranked in the field of Chemical Physics), Dr Muhammad Zaeem ul Haq Bhatti (ranked in the field of Nuclear & Particle Physics), Dr Muhammad Qasim Mehmood (ranked Networking & Telecommunications), Dr Saira Riaz (ranked in the field of Materials/Applied Physics).

More included in the list are: Dr Muhammad Kamran Malik (ranked in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing), Dr Muhammad Shafiq (ranked in the field of Inorganic & Nuclear Chemistry), Dr Aziz Ullah Awan (ranked in the field of General Physics), Dr Muhammad Rizwan (ranked in the field of Applied Physics), Dr Kanwal Ameen (ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences), Dr Abdul Rauf Shakoori (ranked in the field of Zoology), Dr Mahmood Ul Hassan (ranked in the field of Applied Physics), Dr Mohsin Raza (ranked in the field of Applied Physics), Dr Shahid Atiq (ranked in the field of Materials), Dr Muhamamd Makshoof Athar (ranked in the field of General Chemistry), Dr Muhammad Khan (ranked in the field of Zoology), Dr Abdul Nasir Khalid (ranked in the field of Mycology & Parasitology), Dr Rabia Rehman (ranked in the field of General Chemistry), Dr Saira Hanif Soroya (ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences), Dr Muhammad Ishaq (ranked in the field of General & Internal Medicine), Dr Murtaza Ashiq (ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences), Dr Shafiq Ur Rehman (ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences), Dr Maasoomah Sadaf (ranked in the field of Optoelectronics & Photonics), Dr Muhammad Rafiq (ranked in the field of Information & Library Sciences) and Dr Nasir Ahmad (ranked in the field of Energy).

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has congratulated the PU professors for achieving the prestigious rank and appreciated their efforts for boosting the ranking of the university. The VC said that the administration has taken several initiatives for improvement in international ranking of the university due to which PU’s subject-wise and overall ranking has improved manifold. He said that the PU administration would provide full support to the faculty members and researchers who were doing research having positive socio-economic impact and making efforts for improvement in international ranking of the university.