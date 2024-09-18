Another ECP meeting on reserved seats remains inconclusive

The second consultative meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded without any result regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on the reserved seats. The high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, included commission members, the secretary, and the legal team. The meeting discussed the pros and cons of Supreme Court’s verdict. Sources said that after the briefing, the commission decided to continue its consultations. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Thursday. On Sept 14, the Supreme Court bench headed by Mansoor Ali Shah made it clear that the ECP could not delay implementation of the reserved seats’ verdict. The verdict stated that those who submitted party certificates were considered PTI’s successful candidates, and the Election Commission must implement this decision instantly or face consequences.